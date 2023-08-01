Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

170,000 KM

$14,975

+ tax & licensing
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

SE

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10444326
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T90DR251595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0LTR Ecoboost
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Heated seats
Memory seat (driver's)
AM/FM radio with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
171,000kms
Back up camera
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Economical transportation!

$14,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1, 2023***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 8pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

