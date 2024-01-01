$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe R-Spec
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2013gencoupersspec
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
available soon
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe R-spec
6 Spd manual with an amazing looking
Vehicle wrap - must be seen
One of a kind - direct from B.C.
2.0 litre turbo with all the great R-spec options ..,
Brand new tires all around
This Genesis Coupe is in excellent condition, and no major accident claims .
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,remote start ,cruise control ,remote entry ,blue tooth
Only 133,000 very well maintained km's. car proof shows extensive regular maintainance
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
including synthetic oil change
SALE PRICED only $ 15,995
PST and GST not included

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203
or office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
