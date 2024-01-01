Menu
<p>available soon<br><strong>2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe R-spec</strong></p><p><strong>6 Spd manual with an amazing looking</strong></p><p><strong>Vehicle wrap - must be seen</strong></p><p><strong>One of a kind - direct from B.C.</strong></p><p><strong>2.0 litre turbo with all the great R-spec options ..,</strong></p><p><strong>Brand new tires all around</strong><br><br>This Genesis Coupe is in excellent condition, and no major accident claims .</p><p><br>Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,remote start ,cruise control ,remote entry ,blue tooth<br><br>Only 133,000<strong> very well maintained kms. car proof shows extensive regular maintainance</strong><br><br>Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...</p><p>including synthetic oil change<br><br><strong>SALE PRICED only $ 15,995</strong><br><br>PST and GST not included</p><p><span style=color:rgb(71,71,71);><span style=-webkit-tap-highlight-color:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);caret-color:rgb(71, 71, 71);font-family:Google Sans, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;>As a hydrophobic coating, it keeps water and other liquids away from your car. It also forms a tough protective coat to prevent scratches from damaging your car. In conclusion,</span></span><span style=color:rgb(4,12,40);><span style=-webkit-tap-highlight-color:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);background-color:rgb(211, 227, 253);font-family:Google Sans, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;>vinyl wraps are highly durable and scratch-resistant if properly installed and maintained</span></span><span style=color:rgb(71,71,71);><span style=-webkit-tap-highlight-color:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);caret-color:rgb(71, 71, 71);font-family:Google Sans, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;>.</span></span><br><br>Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions<br><strong>call / text 204 998 0203 </strong></p><p><strong>or</strong> office 204 414 9210<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales</p><p>Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive<br><br>Car proof report available<br><br>Current Manitoba safety<br><br>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:<br>Secure Online application via:<br><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</a><br><br>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM<br><br>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com<br><br>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association<br><br>Lubrico Extended warranty available<br><br>Ask about Lubricos double up promotion</p>

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

VIN KMHHT6KD9DU106258

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2013gencoupersspec
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

2013 Hyundai Genesis