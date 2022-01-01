Menu
2013 Nissan Versa

114,000 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2013 Nissan Versa

2013 Nissan Versa

SL automatic Nav., backup camera, custom wheels

2013 Nissan Versa

SL automatic Nav., backup camera, custom wheels

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8116597
  Stock #: 2013 Versa sedan automatic
  VIN: 3N1CN7AP6DL882161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2013 Versa sedan automatic
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Versa SL model 4 door Sedan with only 114 ,000 km,

Automatic transmission, fantastic gas mileage with a 1.6 litre 4 cyl

Navigation, Blue Tooth and back up camera

This is a really sharp looking and great driving vehicle, ideal for a student or commuter car

Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more

Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change ,

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 7,995

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203 or @ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirror(s)

