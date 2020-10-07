2013 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Rear dome lamp Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Convenience Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console CARGO LAMP Variable intermittent windshield wipers 12V aux pwr outlet Safety Full-Size Spare Tire ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual note horn Front seat belt height adjusters Driver/front passenger side airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags 17" steel spare wheel Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Tire carrier winch Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Fixed long mast antenna Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Trim Bright grille Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Windows Tinted windshield glass

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Assist handles Front license plate bracket Bright front bumper Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case Floor tunnel insulation 7-Pin Wiring Harness MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Storage Tray Locking Tailgate Carpeted floor covering Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel Bright Rear Bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields 730-amp maintenance-free battery Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes Rear under seat storage compartment Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats Body-colour upper front fascia Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents Chrome accent shift knob 2nd row in floor storage bins Active grille shutters HD front shock absorbers 180-amp alternator HD rear shock absorbers SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps Front armrest w/cupholders 5' 7" cargo box Aux transmission oil cooler Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre 3.21 rear axle ratio (REQ: 22G CPOS Pkg) 3.6L 24-valve VVT V6 flex-fuel engine

