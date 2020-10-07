Menu
2013 RAM 1500

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,475

+ tax & licensing
$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6174546
  VIN: 1C6RR7LG8DS551518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior (M9X8)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power rear sliding window
AM/FM radio with auxiliary input
6 passengers
142,000kms!
Alloy wheels
Factory remote starter
Original Manitoba truck!

$22,475 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Rear dome lamp
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
12V aux pwr outlet
Full-Size Spare Tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
17" steel spare wheel
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Tire carrier winch
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Bright grille
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Tinted windshield glass
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Assist handles
Front license plate bracket
Bright front bumper
Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
Floor tunnel insulation
7-Pin Wiring Harness
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Storage Tray
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Bright Rear Bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
730-amp maintenance-free battery
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Rear under seat storage compartment
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Body-colour upper front fascia
Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
Chrome accent shift knob
2nd row in floor storage bins
Active grille shutters
HD front shock absorbers
180-amp alternator
HD rear shock absorbers
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
Automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps
Front armrest w/cupholders
5' 7" cargo box
Aux transmission oil cooler
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
3.21 rear axle ratio (REQ: 22G CPOS Pkg)
3.6L 24-valve VVT V6 flex-fuel engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

