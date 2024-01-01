$14,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
XV Premium 4 cyl AWD only 114,000 km Great Condition
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Available soon
2013 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 4 cyl SUV , automatic transmission in over all great condition, must be seen
Only 114,000 km - that's just over 5 years of driving
4 cyl fuel economy and AWD for all weather safety.
Zero accidents
Includes , , heated seats , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more
Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change ,
2.0 litre 4 cylinder
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Vehicle Features
204-998-0203