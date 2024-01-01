Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Available soon</strong></p><p><strong>2013 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 4 cyl SUV , automatic transmission in over all great condition, must be seen</strong></p><p><strong>Only 114,000 km - thats just over 5 years of driving</strong></p><p><strong>4 cyl fuel economy and AWD for all weather safety.</strong></p><p><strong>Zero accidents</strong><br><br>Includes , , heated seats , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more<br></p><p>Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change ,<br></p><p><strong>SALE PRICED ONLY $ 14.995</strong></p><p>2.0 litre 4 cylinder<br><br>Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions<br><strong>call / text 204 998 0203 </strong></p><p><strong>or</strong> office 204 414 9210<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales</p><p>Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive<br><br>Car proof report available<br><br>Current Manitoba safety<br><br>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:<br>Secure Online application via:<br><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</a><br><br>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM<br><br>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com<br><br>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association<br><br>Lubrico Extended warranty available<br><br>Ask about Lubricos double up promotion</p>

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

XV Premium 4 cyl AWD only 114,000 km Great Condition

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

XV Premium 4 cyl AWD only 114,000 km Great Condition

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 11443733
  2. 11443733
  3. 11443733
  4. 11443733
  5. 11443733
  6. 11443733
  7. 11443733
  8. 11443733
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,000KM
VIN JF2GPACC8DH207914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Available soon

2013 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 4 cyl SUV , automatic transmission in over all great condition, must be seen

Only 114,000 km - that's just over 5 years of driving

4 cyl fuel economy and AWD for all weather safety.

Zero accidents

Includes , , heated seats , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more

Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change ,

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 14.995

2.0 litre 4 cylinder

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203

or office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Used 2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience sunroof heated seats great condition incl 3 mo warranty for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience sunroof heated seats great condition incl 3 mo warranty 220,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 4 cyl only 135,000 km Sale price $10,995 for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2010 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 4 cyl only 135,000 km Sale price $10,995 135,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary / Latitude - NOW $13,995 Great Options for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary / Latitude - NOW $13,995 Great Options 192,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Call Dealer

204-998-XXXX

(click to show)

204-998-0203

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek