Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2013 Subaru Crosstrek AWD SUV only 161,000 km</strong><br>thats only 8 years of driving</p><p>one owner - zero accidents</p><p>Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , heated seats and more<br></p><p>Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change , block heater<br></p><p><strong>SALE PRICED ONLY $ 12,995</strong></p><p>2.0 litre 4 cylinder<br><br>Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions<strong>call / text 204 998 0203</strong><br>or @ office 204 414 9210<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales<br><br>Car proof report available<br><br>Current Manitoba safety<br><br>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:<br>Secure Online application via:<br><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</a><br><br>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM<br><br>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com<br><br>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association<br><br>Lubrico Extended warranty available<br><br>Ask about Lubricos double up promotion</p>

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

XV Crosstrek XV premium 2.0 litre AWD Suv hatchback only 161.000 km

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

XV Crosstrek XV premium 2.0 litre AWD Suv hatchback only 161.000 km

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 11678869
  2. 11678869
  3. 11678869
  4. 11678869
  5. 11678869
  6. 11678869
  7. 11678869
  8. 11678869
  9. 11678869
  10. 11678869
  11. 11678869
  12. 11678869
  13. 11678869
  14. 11678869
  15. 11678869
  16. 11678869
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,000KM
VIN JF2GPACCXDH201869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2013crosstrek160k
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru Crosstrek AWD SUV only 161,000 km
thats only 8 years of driving

one owner - zero accidents

Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , heated seats and more

Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change , block heater

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 12,995

2.0 litre 4 cylinder

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questionscall / text 204 998 0203
or @ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek XV Crosstrek XV premium 2.0 litre AWD Suv hatchback only 161.000 km for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek XV Crosstrek XV premium 2.0 litre AWD Suv hatchback only 161.000 km 161,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 RX350 AWD SUV Black on Black - amazing condition - great options only 170,000 km for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2010 Lexus RX 350 RX350 AWD SUV Black on Black - amazing condition - great options only 170,000 km 170,400 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Murano 2014 Murano SL AWD SUV only 181,000 Great options only $12,495 for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2014 Nissan Murano 2014 Murano SL AWD SUV only 181,000 Great options only $12,495 181,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Call Dealer

204-998-XXXX

(click to show)

204-998-0203

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek