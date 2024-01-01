$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
XV Crosstrek XV premium 2.0 litre AWD Suv hatchback only 161.000 km
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2013crosstrek160k
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Subaru Crosstrek AWD SUV only 161,000 km
thats only 8 years of driving
one owner - zero accidents
Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , heated seats and more
Safety and Service just completed including fresh synthetic oil change , block heater
SALE PRICED ONLY $ 12,995
2.0 litre 4 cylinder
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questionscall / text 204 998 0203
or @ office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Vehicle Features
