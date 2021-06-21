+ taxes & licensing
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
2014 Acura RDX Loaded Luxury AWD SUV , .
Black on Black leather interior with great options .....automatic transmission, sunroof, heated seats , NAV, blue tooth , backup camera and more ,,,,
This RDX is in excellent condition, with zero accidents.
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control , push button start, ,
6 cylinder ....only 128,000 km's
Fresh safety and maintainence just completed...
PRICED to sell at only $ 18,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office: 204 414-9210
cell : call / text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
