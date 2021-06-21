Menu
2014 Acura RDX

0 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

204-998-0203

Technology package, Loaded luxury AWD SUV only 128,000 km

Technology package, Loaded luxury AWD SUV only 128,000 km

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7500552
  VIN: 5J8TB4H52EL805570

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

2014 Acura RDX Loaded Luxury AWD SUV , .

Black on Black leather interior with great options .....automatic transmission, sunroof, heated seats , NAV, blue tooth , backup camera and more ,,,,

This RDX is in excellent condition, with zero accidents.

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control , push button start, ,

6 cylinder ....only 128,000 km's

Fresh safety and maintainence just completed...

PRICED to sell at only $ 18,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office: 204 414-9210

cell : call / text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

