2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5.3LTR
A/C
Telescopic tilt steering
Power windows
Power locks
Power heated folding mirrors
Power seats
Power rear sliding window
Heated & air conditioned seats
Heated steering wheel
CD player with auxiliary input
MY LINK / Bluetooth
165,000kms!
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Factory remote starter
Locking tailgate
Back up camera
Dual exhaust
2 1/2 inch levelling kit
5.5' box
Newer rims & tires
Sunroof
$29,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
antenna
universal home remote
4-wheel drive
Remote Vehicle Starter System
(6) audio speakers
Rear Vision Camera System
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Rear child security locks
Outside mirror chrome caps
5'8" pickup box
Defogger, rear window, electric
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Door handles, chrome
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Alternator, 150 amp
ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Axle, rear, 3.08 ratio (REQ: L83 Engine)
Differential, auto locking rear
Engine, 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 with active fuel management, direct injection and variable valve timing -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
GVWR, 3266 kg (7200 lbs)
Trailering pkg -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
