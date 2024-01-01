$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 3GNCJPEB0EL139687
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Chevrolet Trax