2014 Chevrolet Trax

156,000 KM

$12,975

+ tax & licensing
$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

LT

LT

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8134858
  VIN: 3GNCJPSB6EL139889

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 156,000 KM

1.4LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
AM/FM radio
Bluetooth
156,000kms!
5 passengers
Back up camera
Alloy wheels

$12,975
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

