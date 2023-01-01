$9,975+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
$9,975
- Listing ID: 9462880
- VIN: 3GNCJREB4EL188970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 311,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1.4LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
AM/FM radio
MY LINK / Bluetooth
5 passengers
311,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Alloy wheels
Original Manitoba SUV!
Economical transportation!
$9,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***WINTER HOURS***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
