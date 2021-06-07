Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details

$10,975

+ tax & licensing
$10,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

CVP

2014 Dodge Journey

CVP

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$10,975

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7283510
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB4ET215217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4LTR
ONLY 114,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
Privacy glass
Economical transportation!

$10,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

