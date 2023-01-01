2014 Ford F-150

$19,975 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9533527

9533527 VIN: 1FTVW1ET5EKE93568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.