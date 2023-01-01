Menu
2014 Ford F-150

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,975

+ tax & licensing
$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9533527
  • VIN: 1FTVW1ET5EKE93568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5LTR V6 Ecoboost
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
6 passengers
202,000kms
Front & rear chrome bumpers
6.5ft box
Back up sensors
Back up camera
Step bars
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
ONE OWNER, CLAIM FREE truck!

$19,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tow Hooks
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

