2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
$19,975
- Listing ID: 9533527
- VIN: 1FTVW1ET5EKE93568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5LTR V6 Ecoboost
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
6 passengers
202,000kms
Front & rear chrome bumpers
6.5ft box
Back up sensors
Back up camera
Step bars
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
ONE OWNER, CLAIM FREE truck!
$19,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***WINTER HOURS***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
