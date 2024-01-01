$15,975+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
2014 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$15,975
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford F-250SD XLT Super Crew Long Box 4X4
6.2LTR V8 gas
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
232,000kms!
AM/FM radio with USB & auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
Factory remote starter
8ft box
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
CLAIM FREE truck!
$15,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Call Dealer
1-855-854-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300