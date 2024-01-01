2014 Ford F-250

Menu
<p>2014 Ford F-250SD XLT Super Crew Long Box 4X4</p><p>6.2LTR V8 gas<br>A/C<br>Tilt<br>Cruise<br>Power windows<br>Power locks<br>Power mirrors<br>Power seat (drivers)<br>232,000kms!<br>AM/FM radio with USB & auxiliary input<br>SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth<br>Factory remote starter<br>8ft box<br>Alloy wheels<br>Fog lights<br>CLAIM FREE truck!</p><p>$15,975 Safetied<br>Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd<br>www.FineRideAutoSales.ca</p><p>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street</p><p>DLR# 4614<br>**Plus applicable taxes**</p><p></p><p><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Monday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Tuesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Wednesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Thursday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Friday 9am to 5pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Saturday 10am to 2pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Sunday CLOSED</span></span></p>

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

VIN 1FT7W2B65EEA56116

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

