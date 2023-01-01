Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

207,000 KM

Details Description

$26,975

+ tax & licensing
$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798601
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC4EG381527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power folding mirrors
CD player
MY LINK / Bluetooth
207,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Back up camera
Factory remote starter
Tonneau cover
Step bars
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!

$26,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

