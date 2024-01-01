Menu
<p><strong>2014 Infinity QX60 7 seater Loaded Luxury AWD SUV</strong> , .with only 128,000 km</p><p>Leather interior with great options .....automatic transmission, sunroof, heated seats , remote start , blue tooth , backup camera and more ,,,,</p><p>Very well maintained vehicle.</p><p>air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,<br><br>6 cylinder ....only 128,000 kms</p><p><strong>PRICED to sell at only $ 17,995</strong><br><br>PST and GST not included<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales<br>Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...</p><p>including synthetic oil change<br><br>Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions<br><strong>call / text 204 998 0203 </strong></p><p><strong>or</strong> office 204 414 9210<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales</p><p>Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive<br><br>Free Car proof report available<br><br>Current Manitoba safety<br><br>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:<br>Secure Online application via:<br><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</a><br><br>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM<br><br>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com<br><br>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association<br><br>Lubrico Extended warranty available<br><br>Ask about Lubricos double up promotion</p>

2014 Infiniti QX60

128,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60

QX60 AWD Luxury 7 seater SUV only 128,000 km remote start leather

2014 Infiniti QX60

QX60 AWD Luxury 7 seater SUV only 128,000 km remote start leather

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,000KM
VIN 5n1al0mm8ec541145

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 2014qx60
  Mileage 128,000 KM

2014 Infinity QX60 7 seater Loaded Luxury AWD SUV , .with only 128,000 km

Leather interior with great options .....automatic transmission, sunroof, heated seats , remote start , blue tooth , backup camera and more ,,,,

Very well maintained vehicle.

air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,

6 cylinder ....only 128,000 km's

PRICED to sell at only $ 17,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

including synthetic oil change

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203

or office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive

Free Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 QX60 AWD Luxury 7 seater SUV only 128,000 km remote start leather for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2014 Infiniti QX60 QX60 AWD Luxury 7 seater SUV only 128,000 km remote start leather 128,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-XXXX

204-998-0203

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2014 Infiniti QX60