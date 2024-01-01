$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 6 cyl AWD SUV with every option -include winter tires on custom rims
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 6 cyl AWD SUV with every option -include winter tires on custom rims
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 6cyl AWD SUV .. great SUV with all the great options .....sunroof, heated seats , power seats, leather , NAV , backup camera blue tooth , and more ,,,,
This Jeep Grand Cherokee is in excellent condition, must be seenand also includes a full set of winter tires on custom rims
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,remote start ,cruise control ,remote entry ,
3.6 litre 6 cylinder ....WITH 200 ,000 very well maintained km's. car proof shows extensive regular maintainance
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
including synthetic oil change
plus new air conditioning compressor, condensor and radiator .
SALE PRICED only $ 16,995
PST and GST not included
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203
or office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
Call Dealer
204-998-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203