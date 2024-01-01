Menu
<p><strong>2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 6cyl AWD SUV .. great SUV with all the great options .....sunroof, heated seats , power seats, leather , NAV , backup camera blue tooth , and more ,,,,</strong><br><br>This Jeep Grand Cherokee is in excellent condition, must be seenand also includes a full set of winter tires on custom rims<br><br>Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,remote start ,cruise control ,remote entry ,<br><br><strong>3.6 litre 6 cylinder ....WITH 200 ,000 very well maintained kms. car proof shows extensive regular maintainance</strong><br><br>Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...</p><p>including synthetic oil change</p><p>plus new air conditioning compressor, condensor and radiator .<br><br><strong>SALE PRICED only $ 16,995</strong><br><br>PST and GST not included<br><br>Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions<br><strong>call / text 204 998 0203 </strong></p><p><strong>or</strong> office 204 414 9210<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales</p><p>Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive<br><br>Car proof report available<br><br>Current Manitoba safety<br><br>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:<br>Secure Online application via:<br><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</a><br><br>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM<br><br>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com<br><br>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association<br><br>Lubrico Extended warranty available<br><br>Ask about Lubricos double up promotion</p>

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

