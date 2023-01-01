Menu
2014 Kia Optima

0 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
EX with all Luxury options - sunroof , nav, leather , bu camera

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Used
  • Listing ID: 10180356
  • Stock #: 2014optima
  • VIN: KNAGN4A71E5511596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2014optima
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Optima EX with all the luxury options

This is a Loaded Luxury Sedan - see options listed below

Leather interior with all the great options - NAV .....automatic transmission, heated & cooled seats , blue tooth , backup camera and more ,,,,

Brand new all season tires on very sharp looking aftermarket rims


2.4 litre 4 cylinder ....only 177, 000 km's

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

PRICED to sell at only $ 13,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
call or text to set up appointment

cell : call / text 204 998 0203
office: 204 414-9210

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

