$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
2014 Kia Optima
EX with all Luxury options - sunroof , nav, leather , bu camera
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10180356
- Stock #: 2014optima
- VIN: KNAGN4A71E5511596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2014optima
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Optima EX with all the luxury options
This is a Loaded Luxury Sedan - see options listed below
Leather interior with all the great options - NAV .....automatic transmission, heated & cooled seats , blue tooth , backup camera and more ,,,,
Brand new all season tires on very sharp looking aftermarket rims
2.4 litre 4 cylinder ....only 177, 000 km's
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
PRICED to sell at only $ 13,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
call or text to set up appointment
cell : call / text 204 998 0203
office: 204 414-9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.