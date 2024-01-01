$12,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Murano
2014 Murano SL AWD SUV only 181,000 Great options only $12,495
2014 Nissan Murano
2014 Murano SL AWD SUV only 181,000 Great options only $12,495
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2014murano
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Murano SL 6cyl AWD SUV ..
great SUV with all the great options .....sunroof, heated seats , power seats, leather , , backup camera blue tooth , and more ,,,,
Brand new tires all around
This Murano is in great condition, must be seen
Air conditioning , power windows and locks , ,cruise control ,remote entry ,
3.5 litre 6 cylinder ....WITH 181,000 very well maintained km's. car proof shows extensive regular maintenance. one owner
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
including synthetic oil change
SALE PRICED only $ 12,495
PST and GST not included
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203
or office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
Call Dealer
204-998-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203