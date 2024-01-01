Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2014 Nissan Murano SL 6cyl AWD SUV ..</strong></p><p><strong>great SUV with all the great options .....sunroof, heated seats , power seats, leather , , backup camera blue tooth , and more ,,,,</strong></p><p><strong>Brand new tires all around</strong><br><br>This Murano is in great condition, must be seen<br><br>Air conditioning , power windows and locks , ,cruise control ,remote entry ,<br><br><strong>3.5 litre 6 cylinder ....WITH 181,000 very well maintained kms. car proof shows extensive regular maintenance. one owner</strong><br><br>Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...</p><p>including synthetic oil change<br><br><strong>SALE PRICED only $ 12,495</strong><br><br>PST and GST not included<br><br>Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions<br><strong>call / text 204 998 0203 </strong></p><p><strong>or</strong> office 204 414 9210<br><br>Deals with Integrity Auto Sales</p><p>Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive<br><br>Car proof report available<br><br>Current Manitoba safety<br><br>DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:<br>Secure Online application via:<br><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/>https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/</a><br><br>Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM<br><br>Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com<br><br>Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association<br><br>Lubrico Extended warranty available<br><br>Ask about Lubricos double up promotion</p>

2014 Nissan Murano

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Murano

2014 Murano SL AWD SUV only 181,000 Great options only $12,495

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Murano

2014 Murano SL AWD SUV only 181,000 Great options only $12,495

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 11646549
  2. 11646549
  3. 11646549
  4. 11646549
  5. 11646549
  6. 11646549
  7. 11646549
  8. 11646549
  9. 11646549
  10. 11646549
  11. 11646549
  12. 11646549
  13. 11646549
  14. 11646549
  15. 11646549
  16. 11646549
  17. 11646549
  18. 11646549
  19. 11646549
  20. 11646549
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,000KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW9EW516560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2014murano
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Murano SL 6cyl AWD SUV ..

great SUV with all the great options .....sunroof, heated seats , power seats, leather , , backup camera blue tooth , and more ,,,,

Brand new tires all around

This Murano is in great condition, must be seen

Air conditioning , power windows and locks , ,cruise control ,remote entry ,

3.5 litre 6 cylinder ....WITH 181,000 very well maintained km's. car proof shows extensive regular maintenance. one owner

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

including synthetic oil change

SALE PRICED only $ 12,495

PST and GST not included

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203

or office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Unit C - 817 Kapelus drive

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Used 2014 Nissan Murano 2014 Murano SL AWD SUV only 181,000 Great options only $12,495 for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2014 Nissan Murano 2014 Murano SL AWD SUV only 181,000 Great options only $12,495 181,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 AWD 8 seater full size SUV only 210,000 km great condition for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 AWD 8 seater full size SUV only 210,000 km great condition 210,500 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue Sold sold l AWD 4 cyl suv with remote start only 106,850 km for sale in West Saint Paul, MB
2016 Nissan Rogue Sold sold l AWD 4 cyl suv with remote start only 106,850 km 106,850 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Call Dealer

204-998-XXXX

(click to show)

204-998-0203

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Murano