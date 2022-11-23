Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Touring leather heated seats sunroof remote start new tires

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Touring leather heated seats sunroof remote start new tires

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9445605
  Stock #: 2014 forestr xt touring
  VIN: JF2SJHLC8EH514215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2014 forestr xt touring
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Available Soon

2014 Subaru Forester XT TURBO AWD SUV

Touring package - leather , loaded with great options, sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat , backup camera , remote start

2.0 litre 4 cylinder turbo ....

WITH only 131,000 km
Hard to find XT turbo model

This vehicle has had some minor modifications with performance air filter and exhaust stystem

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

SALE PRICED only $15,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

