2014 Subaru Forester
XT Touring leather heated seats sunroof remote start new tires
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
- Listing ID: 9445605
- Stock #: 2014 forestr xt touring
- VIN: JF2SJHLC8EH514215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Available Soon
2014 Subaru Forester XT TURBO AWD SUV
Touring package - leather , loaded with great options, sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat , backup camera , remote start
2.0 litre 4 cylinder turbo ....
WITH only 131,000 km
Hard to find XT turbo model
This vehicle has had some minor modifications with performance air filter and exhaust stystem
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,and more
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
SALE PRICED only $15,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
