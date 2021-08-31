+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
2014 Toyota Rav4 XLE loaded Front Wheel drive (FWD) SUV
only 129,000 km
(note 80,000 miles, vehicle made in Canada , imported from USA)
Great options including Nav, backup camera , blue tooth , stationary sunroof, New Tires all around
4 cyl ,
Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more
Safety and Service completed including fresh oil change
SALE PRICED ONLY $ 16,995
2.5 litre 4 cylinder, great gas mileage
Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203
@ office 204 414 9210
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion
