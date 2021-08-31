Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

129,000 KM

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

XLE backup camera , Nav, FWD

XLE backup camera , Nav, FWD

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  • Listing ID: 7806498
  • Stock #: 2014rav4
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV4EW103958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2014rav4
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2014 Toyota Rav4 XLE loaded Front Wheel drive (FWD) SUV

only 129,000 km

(note 80,000 miles, vehicle made in Canada , imported from USA)

Great options including Nav, backup camera , blue tooth , stationary sunroof, New Tires all around

4 cyl ,

Also includes , power windows and locks ,cruise control , air conditioning , and more

Safety and Service completed including fresh oil change

SALE PRICED ONLY $ 16,995

2.5 litre 4 cylinder, great gas mileage

Contact Murray to set up appointment or if you have any questions
call / text 204 998 0203
@ office 204 414 9210

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Secure Online application via:
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Ask about Lubrico's double up promotion

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

