$11,975+ tax & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
$11,975
- Listing ID: 8929582
- VIN: 3GNCJRSB6FL112947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1.4LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
Steering wheel volume controls
250,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Alloy wheels
Brand new tires
Original Manitoba SUV!
$11,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW SUMMER HOURS***
EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022
Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
