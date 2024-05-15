$18,975+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
SX
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$18,975
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD
3.3LTR V6
ONLY 114,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power heated folding mirrors
Power heated & air conditioned seats
Heated steering wheel
Heated rear seats
Infinity sound system
Bluetooth
5 passengers
Back up camera
Remote starter
Newer tires
Fog lights
Panoramic sunroof
Original Manitoba, CLAIM FREE SUV!
$18,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2024***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
***CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAYS FOR LONG WEEKENDS***
