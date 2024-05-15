$18,975+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$18,975
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 253,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Z71
5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Heated seats
6 passengers
253,000kms!
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Spray N' box liner
Step bars
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!
$18,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2024***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
***CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAYS FOR LONG WEEKENDS***
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300