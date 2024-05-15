Menu
<p>2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Z71</p><p>5.3LTR<br>A/C<br>Tilt<br>Cruise<br>Power windows<br>Power locks<br>Power mirrors<br>Power mirrors<br>Power seat (drivers)<br>Heated seats<br>6 passengers<br>253,000kms!<br>Factory remote starter<br>Back up camera<br>Spray N box liner<br>Step bars<br>Alloy wheels<br>Fog lights<br>Original Manitoba truck!</p><p>$18,975 Safetied<br>Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd<br>www.FineRideAutoSales.ca</p><p>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street</p><p>DLR# 4614<br>**Plus applicable taxes**</p><p></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><i><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;><strong><u>***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2024***</u></strong></span></i></span></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Monday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Tuesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Wednesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Thursday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Friday 9am to 5pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Saturday 10am to 2pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Sunday CLOSED</span></span></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><i><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;><strong>***CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAYS FOR LONG WEEKENDS***</strong></span></i></span></p>

