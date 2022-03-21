Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 8757644
  2. 8757644
  3. 8757644
  4. 8757644
  5. 8757644
  6. 8757644
  7. 8757644
  8. 8757644
  9. 8757644
  10. 8757644
  11. 8757644
  12. 8757644
  13. 8757644
Contact Seller

$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8757644
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB4GL154667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
AM/FM radio
MY LINK / Bluetooth
222,000kms!
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Alloy wheels

$13,975 Safeited
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW SUMMER HOURS***

EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022

Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2007 Cadillac Escala...
 150,000 KM
$19,975 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST
 224,000 KM
$17,475 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 SLT
 261,000 KM
$11,475 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory