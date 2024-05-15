Menu
<p>2017 Buick Encore Essence AWD</p><p>1.4LTR turbo<br>ONLY 115,000kms!<br>A/C<br>Tilt<br>Cruise<br>Power widows<br>Power locks<br>Power mirrors<br>Power heated seats<br>Heated steering wheel<br>Bluetooth / NAV<br>5 passengers<br>Back up camera<br>Remote starter<br>Fog lights<br>Power sunroof<br>Economical transportation!</p><p>$18,975 Safetied<br>Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd<br>www.FineRideAutoSales.ca</p><p>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street</p><p>DLR# 4614<br>**Plus applicable taxes**</p><p></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><i><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;><strong><u>***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2024***</u></strong></span></i></span></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Monday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Tuesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Wednesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Thursday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Friday 9am to 5pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Saturday 10am to 2pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Sunday CLOSED</span></span></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><i><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;><strong>***CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAYS FOR LONG WEEKENDS***</strong></span></i></span></p>

2017 Buick Encore Essence AWD

1.4LTR turbo
ONLY 115,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power widows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Bluetooth / NAV
5 passengers
Back up camera
Remote starter
Fog lights
Power sunroof
Economical transportation!

$18,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2024***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

***CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAYS FOR LONG WEEKENDS***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

