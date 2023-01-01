Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

158,000 KM

Details Description

$18,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 9798598
  2. 9798598
  3. 9798598
  4. 9798598
  5. 9798598
  6. 9798598
  7. 9798598
  8. 9798598
  9. 9798598
  10. 9798598
  11. 9798598
  12. 9798598
  13. 9798598
  14. 9798598
  15. 9798598
  16. 9798598
  17. 9798598
  18. 9798598
Contact Seller

$18,975

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798598
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6HR869475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
Steering wheel radio controls
158,000kms!
3rd row seating / 7 passengers
Keyless entry
Original Manitoba vehicle!

$18,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 207,000 KM
$26,975 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 158,000 KM
$18,975 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XL
 140,000 KM
$18,975 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory