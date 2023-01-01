$18,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$18,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9798598
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6HR869475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
Steering wheel radio controls
158,000kms!
3rd row seating / 7 passengers
Keyless entry
Original Manitoba vehicle!
$18,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***WINTER HOURS***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.