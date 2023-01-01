2017 Ford F-250

$30,975 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10226967

10226967 VIN: 1FT7W2B62HEE22585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 230,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.