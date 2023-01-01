Menu
2017 Ford F-250

230,000 KM

Details Description

$30,975

+ tax & licensing
Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

230,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10226967
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B62HEE22585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2LTR V8
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power heated mirrors
Power pedals
Power seat (driver's)
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
Steering wheel controls
230,000 HIGHWAYS kms!
Factory remote starter
Electronic locking rear differential
Front locking hubs
Locking tailgate
Step bars
8ft box
Back up camera
Back up sensors
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
CLAIM FREE truck!

$30,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

***CLOSED***

MAY 20TH - 22ND
JULY 1ST-3RD
AUGUST 5TH - 7TH
SEPTEMBER 2ND - 4TH

