$30,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
$30,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10226967
- VIN: 1FT7W2B62HEE22585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2LTR V8
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power heated mirrors
Power pedals
Power seat (driver's)
CD player with auxiliary input
SYNC by Microsoft / Bluetooth
Steering wheel controls
230,000 HIGHWAYS kms!
Factory remote starter
Electronic locking rear differential
Front locking hubs
Locking tailgate
Step bars
8ft box
Back up camera
Back up sensors
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
CLAIM FREE truck!
$30,975 Safetied
