$30,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$30,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10129722
- VIN: 3GCUKPEC9JG180776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
AM/FM radio
Bluetooth
Heated leather seats
6 passengers
ONLY 118,000kms!
Brand new tires
Back up camera
Locking tailgate
Spray N' box liner
$30,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
***CLOSED***
MAY 20TH 22ND
JULY 1ST-3RD
AUGUST 5TH 7TH
SEPTEMBER 2ND 4TH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.