2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

118,000 KM

Details Description

$30,975

+ tax & licensing
$30,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Custom

Custom

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$30,975

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10129722
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC9JG180776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
AM/FM radio
Bluetooth
Heated leather seats
6 passengers
ONLY 118,000kms!
Brand new tires
Back up camera
Locking tailgate
Spray N' box liner

$30,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

***CLOSED***

MAY 20TH 22ND
JULY 1ST-3RD
AUGUST 5TH 7TH
SEPTEMBER 2ND 4TH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

