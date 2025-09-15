Menu
<p>2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Z71</p><p>5.3LTR V8<br>A/C<br>Telescopic tilt steering<br>Cruise<br>Power windows<br>Power locks<br>Power heated mirrors<br>Power seat (drivers)<br>Heated seats<br>6 passengers<br>AM/FM radio<br>MY LINK / Bluetooth<br>238,000 HIGHWAY kms!<br>Paint to match Leer cap<br>Locking tail gate<br>Back up camera<br>Paint to match front & rear bumpers<br>Step bars<br>Alloy wheels<br>Fog lights<br>Original Manitoba truck!<br>NO ACCIDENTS!<br>PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS</p><p>GVW: 7,200LBS<br>Gear ratio: 3.42<br>Transmission: 6 speed, 6-L80<br>Towing: Approximately 8,000LBS</p><p>$25,975 Safetied<br>Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd<br>www.FineRideAutoSales.ca</p><p>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street</p><p>DLR# 4614<br>**Plus applicable taxes**</p><p></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><i><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;><strong>***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 15, 2025***</strong></span></i></span></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Monday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Tuesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Wednesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Thursday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Friday 9am to 5pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Saturday 10am to 2pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Sunday CLOSED</span></span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

238,000 KM

$25,975

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

Used
238,000KM
VIN 3GCUKREC9JG123649

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Z71

5.3LTR V8
A/C
Telescopic tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power heated mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Heated seats
6 passengers
AM/FM radio
MY LINK / Bluetooth
238,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Paint to match Leer cap
Locking tail gate
Back up camera
Paint to match front & rear bumpers
Step bars
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!
NO ACCIDENTS!
PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS

GVW: 7,200LBS
Gear ratio: 3.42
Transmission: 6 speed, 6-L80
Towing: Approximately 8,000LBS

$25,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 15, 2025***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

