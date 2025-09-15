$25,975+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$25,975
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Z71
5.3LTR V8
A/C
Telescopic tilt steering
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power heated mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Heated seats
6 passengers
AM/FM radio
MY LINK / Bluetooth
238,000 HIGHWAY kms!
Paint to match Leer cap
Locking tail gate
Back up camera
Paint to match front & rear bumpers
Step bars
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!
NO ACCIDENTS!
PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS
GVW: 7,200LBS
Gear ratio: 3.42
Transmission: 6 speed, 6-L80
Towing: Approximately 8,000LBS
$25,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 15, 2025***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
1-855-854-3300