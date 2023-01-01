Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description

$39,975

+ tax & licensing
$39,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$39,975

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9780589
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG2JL903880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6LTR
Automatic
Air
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power door locks
Power mirrors
Bluetooth
AUX/USB Ports
Heated Seats
ONLY 27,000Km's
Removable Tops
This jeep is like brand new
Alloy wheels
Remote start
REBUILT STATUS
Original Manitoba SUV
1 Owner SUV

$39,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

G-1594
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

