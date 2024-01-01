Menu
<p>2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD</p><p>3.6LTR V6<br>ONLY 133,000kms!<br>A/C<br>Tilt<br>Cruise<br>Power windows<br>Power locks<br>Power mirrors<br>Power heated front seats<br>Memory seat (drivers)<br>Rear heated seats<br>Heated steering wheel<br>AM/FM radio with USB & auxiliary input<br>Bluetooth<br>DVD player<br>7 passengers / 3rd row seating<br>8 touch screen<br>Factory remote starter<br>Back up camera<br>Power lift gate<br>Paint to match alloy wheels<br>Fog lights<br>Sunroof<br>REBUILT STATUS</p><p>$31,975 Safetied<br>Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd<br>www.FineRideAutoSales.ca</p><p>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street</p><p>DLR# 4614<br>**Plus applicable taxes**</p><p></p><p><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>***MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW***</span></span></p><p></p><p><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Monday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Tuesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Wednesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Thursday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Friday 9am to 5pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Saturday 10am to 2pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Sunday CLOSED</span></span></p>

2019 Dodge Durango

133,000 KM

$31,975

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango

GT

11962845

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$31,975

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG1KC820209

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD

3.6LTR V6
ONLY 133,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated front seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Rear heated seats
Heated steering wheel
AM/FM radio with USB & auxiliary input
Bluetooth
DVD player
7 passengers / 3rd row seating
8" touch screen
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Power lift gate
Paint to match alloy wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
REBUILT STATUS

$31,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-XXXX

1-855-854-3300

$31,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2019 Dodge Durango