2019 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD
3.6LTR V6
ONLY 133,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated front seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Rear heated seats
Heated steering wheel
AM/FM radio with USB & auxiliary input
Bluetooth
DVD player
7 passengers / 3rd row seating
8" touch screen
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Power lift gate
Paint to match alloy wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
REBUILT STATUS
$31,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
