2013 Honda Fit

LX

2013 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Southland Honda

784 Triple East Blvd, Winkler, MB R6W 0M7

204-325-7899

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 252,123KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4460085
  • Stock #: R34124
  • VIN: LUCGE8H55D3004124
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Southland Honda! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Honda -- This Honda Fit LX speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Fit LX is the one! Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.

Additional Features
  • digital odometer
  • aux input jack
  • fuel consumption display
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink|Roof mounted antenna|160-watt AM/FM/CD stereo w/(4) speakers -inc: MP3/WMA playback
  • speed-sensitive volume control|Rear wiper w/washer|Body-coloured rear roofline spoiler|15 steel wheels w/full covers|Multi-reflector halogen headlamps|Tire repair kit w/portable air compressor|Front splash guards|P175/65R15 all-season tires|Body-colour...
  • digital trip meter|Tilt/telescopic steering column|Under cargo floor storage area|Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls|Pwr door locks|Air conditioning w/air filtration system|Fold-flat front & rear seats|Dual visor vanity mirrors|12V pwr outlet|Drive...
  • dual-threshold front airbags|Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure|Front & rear side curtain airbags

Southland Honda

Southland Honda

784 Triple East Blvd, Winkler, MB R6W 0M7

