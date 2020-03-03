Menu
2013 Honda Pilot

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Pilot

EX

Location

Southland Honda

784 Triple East Blvd, Winkler, MB R6W 0M7

204-325-7899

Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,966KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4678998
  • Stock #: 134491
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H40DB504491
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Southland Honda! This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Honda Pilot EX is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • (7) speakers w/subwoofer
Additional Features
  • BLUETOOTH AUDIO
  • Bilingual Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless mobile phone interface|Integrated glass antenna|229-watt AM/FM/CD audio system -inc: MP3/WMA playback
  • 2-GB CD library
  • aux/USB input|Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off|P235/60R18 all-season tires|Body-coloured door handles|Rear privacy glass|Acoustic windshield|Front & rear splash guards|18 alloy wheels|Body-coloured body side mouldings|Roof rails|T165/80...
  • driver pwr lumbar|Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors|Cruise control|8-passenger seating|2nd row folding centre armrest|Active front head restraints|Pwr windows w/auto-up/down|12V aux pwr outlets|2nd row 60/40 split folding bench seat|Maintenance Min...
  • storage well|IP-mounted shifter|Overhead sunglass storage|Tilt & telescoping steering column|Remote keyless entry|Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes|Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system|Drive-by-wire throttle|Variable Cylind...
  • adjustable anchors|Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor|4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)|Tire pressure monitoring system|2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts|Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/tractio...
  • multiple-threshold airbags|Brake assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

