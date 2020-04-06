2014 Honda CR-V

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Comfort Illuminated Entry Powertrain engine coolant temp Convenience Mini overhead console w/storage

Additional Features odometer

MP3/auxiliary input jack

Bluetooth Streaming Audio

Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)

Front Vented Discs

MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability

070 kgs (4

Integrated Roof Antenna|Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control|Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt

illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface|Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity|1 LCD Monitor In The Front|Audio Theft Deterrent|Liftgate Rear Cargo Access|Fully Galvanized Steel Panels|Clearcoat Paint|Body...

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster|Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade|Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding|Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats|Manual...

Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets|Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination|2 Seatback Storage Pockets|Cargo Space Lights|Instrument Panel Bin

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins|HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts|Rear Cupholder|Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature|Compass|Driver Foot Rest|4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement|Engine Immobilizer|Delayed Accessory Power|Day-...

Trip Odometer and Trip Computer|Locking Glove Box|Urethane Gear Shift Knob|Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents|Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Trip Computer|Outside Temp Gauge|Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel|Roll-Up Cargo Cover|2 12V DC Power Outlets|Remote Keyless...

Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button|Perimeter Alarm|Fabric Seating Surfaces|60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat|Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning|Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs|Transmi...

564 lbs)|4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control|36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery|Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode|Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering|Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers|Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars|Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/C...

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Airbag Occupancy Sensor|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.