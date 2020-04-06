Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

EX

2014 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Southland Honda

784 Triple East Blvd, Winkler, MB R6W 0M7

204-325-7899

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,527KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4833261
  • Stock #: 140782
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H5XEH100782
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Southland Honda! Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Honda CR-V is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2014 Honda. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Honda CR-V EX is a perfect addition to any home. Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Powertrain
  • engine coolant temp
Convenience
  • Mini overhead console w/storage
Additional Features
  • odometer
  • MP3/auxiliary input jack
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
  • Front Vented Discs
  • MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
  • 070 kgs (4
  • Integrated Roof Antenna|Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control|Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt
  • illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface|Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity|1 LCD Monitor In The Front|Audio Theft Deterrent|Liftgate Rear Cargo Access|Fully Galvanized Steel Panels|Clearcoat Paint|Body...
  • Heated Wiper Park and Defroster|Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade|Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding|Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats|Manual...
  • Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets|Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination|2 Seatback Storage Pockets|Cargo Space Lights|Instrument Panel Bin
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins|HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts|Rear Cupholder|Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature|Compass|Driver Foot Rest|4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement|Engine Immobilizer|Delayed Accessory Power|Day-...
  • Trip Odometer and Trip Computer|Locking Glove Box|Urethane Gear Shift Knob|Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents|Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Trip Computer|Outside Temp Gauge|Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel|Roll-Up Cargo Cover|2 12V DC Power Outlets|Remote Keyless...
  • Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button|Perimeter Alarm|Fabric Seating Surfaces|60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat|Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning|Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs|Transmi...
  • 564 lbs)|4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control|36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery|Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode|Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering|Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers|Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars|Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/C...
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Airbag Occupancy Sensor|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

