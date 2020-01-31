Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Southland Honda

784 Triple East Blvd, Winkler, MB R6W 0M7

204-325-7899

  1. 4637058
  2. 4637058
  3. 4637058
  4. 4637058
  5. 4637058
  6. 4637058
  7. 4637058
  8. 4637058
  9. 4637058
  10. 4637058
  11. 4637058
  12. 4637058
  13. 4637058
  14. 4637058
  15. 4637058
  16. 4637058
  17. 4637058
  18. 4637058
  19. 4637058
  20. 4637058
  21. 4637058
  22. 4637058
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,475KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4637058
  • Stock #: 167819
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H56GH127819
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Southland Honda! In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Honda CR-V EX redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Honda CR-V EX. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda CR-V EX is the one! Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Mini overhead console w/storage
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Powertrain
  • engine coolant temp
Additional Features
  • odometer
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan
  • Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
  • HDMI Input Jack
  • Front Vented Discs
  • MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
  • 070 kgs (4
  • Voice Activation and Radio Data System|Integrated Roof Antenna|Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt
  • illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface (2)|1 LCD Monitor In The Front|Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity|Audio Theft Deterrent|Front Fog Lamps|Black Grille w/Chrome Surround|Clearcoat Paint|Fixed Rear...
  • Heated Wiper Park and Defroster|Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim|Liftgate Rear Cargo Access|Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim|Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy|Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper ...
  • Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents|Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls|Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets|Gauges -inc: Speedometer
  • Trip Odometer and Trip Computer|Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
  • Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination|2 12V DC Power Outlets|Smart Device Integration|Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel|Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Window...
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins|Urethane Gear Shift Knob|Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start|Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars|4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control|Single Stainless Steel Exhaust|GVWR: 2
  • 564 lbs)|Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs|Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers|Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode|Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive|5.048 Axle Ratio|36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery|Transmission: Continuously Variable ...
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Airbag Occupancy Sensor|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)|Low Tire Pressure Warning|ABS And Driveline Traction Control|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southland Honda

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 93,143 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 2500 ST
 189,874 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L
 47,242 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
Southland Honda

Southland Honda

784 Triple East Blvd, Winkler, MB R6W 0M7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-325-XXXX

(click to show)

204-325-7899

Send A Message