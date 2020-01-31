2016 Honda CR-V

Welcome to Southland Honda! In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Honda CR-V EX redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Honda CR-V EX. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda CR-V EX is the one! Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.
- Clock
- Mini overhead console w/storage
- odometer
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Radio w/Seek-Scan
- Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
- HDMI Input Jack
- Front Vented Discs
- MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
- 070 kgs (4
- Voice Activation and Radio Data System|Integrated Roof Antenna|Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt
- illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface (2)|1 LCD Monitor In The Front|Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity|Audio Theft Deterrent|Front Fog Lamps|Black Grille w/Chrome Surround|Clearcoat Paint|Fixed Rear...
- Heated Wiper Park and Defroster|Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim|Liftgate Rear Cargo Access|Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim|Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy|Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper ...
- Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents|Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls|Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
- Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets|Gauges -inc: Speedometer
- Trip Odometer and Trip Computer|Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
- Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination|2 12V DC Power Outlets|Smart Device Integration|Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel|Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Window...
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins|Urethane Gear Shift Knob|Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start|Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars|4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
- Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control|Single Stainless Steel Exhaust|GVWR: 2
- 564 lbs)|Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs|Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers|Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode|Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive|5.048 Axle Ratio|36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery|Transmission: Continuously Variable ...
- Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Airbag Occupancy Sensor|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)|Low Tire Pressure Warning|ABS And Driveline Traction Control|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front A...
