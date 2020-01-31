Welcome to Southland Honda! Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Chevrolet Traverse is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Power Options
-
- Convenience
-
- Outside Temperature Display
- Additional Features
-
- ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
- speedometer
- odometer
- USB port
- cargo compartment
- body-colour
- low oil
- Interior
- Stolen Vehicle Assistance
- 4-wheel antilock
- Audio system feature
- outside heated power-adjustable
- Turn-by-Turn Navigation
- 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm
- P255/65R18 all-season
- USB port|Audio system feature
- dual charge only
- dual-note|Air bags
- frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
- interior with theater dimming
- located rear of centre console|Audio system feature
- programmable with 2 transmitters
- reading lights for front seats
- rear intermittent with washer|Spoiler
- second and third row
- second row reading lamps integrated into dome light
- Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map
- Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergency
- rear|Door handles
- auxiliary input jack|Audio system feature
- standard speaker system|OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
- active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)|Headlamps
- dual cavity
- halogen|Mirrors
- manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators|Fog lamps
- front|Wheels
- 4 - 18 X 7.5 (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) machined|Wheel
- 17 (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire|Mouldings
- body-colour bodyside|Headlamp control
- automatic on and off|Roof rail mouldings|Wiper
- chrome|Liftgate
- rear manual|Tires
- blackwall|Glass
- Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)|Wipers
- front intermittent with washers|Seating
- 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration) with 2nd and 3rd row 60/40 split flat-folding bench seat|Seats
- heated driver and front passenger|Windows
- power with driver Express-Down|Bluetooth for phone
- personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system|Cruise control
- electronic with set and resume speed|Floormats
- colour-keyed carpeted front
- removable|Door locks
- power programmable with lockout protection|Visors
- driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim
- colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors|Air conditioning
- rear manual|Air conditioning
- single-zone manual front climate control|Cargo storage
- tray under rear floor|Seat
- 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control|Mirror
- inside rearview manual day/night|Reclining front buckets|Trim
- wood grain centre stack and interior trim|Defogger
- rear-window electric|Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio|Lighting
- door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature|Steering column
- tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock|Console
- front centre with 2 cup holders
- covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage|Instrumentation
- enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features
- fuel and coolant indicators
- trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass|Seat trim
- Premium Cloth|Steering wheel
- leather-wrapped with mounted cruise and audio controls|Floor covering
- colour-keyed carpeting|Seat
- third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench|Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)|Remote Keyless Entry
- panic button and extended range|Seat
- 2-way manual front passenger
- included with Premium Cloth|Insulation
- acoustical package|Remote vehicle start with extended range Remote Keyless Entry|All wheel drive|Brakes
- 4-wheel disc|Engine
- 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])|Exhaust
- single outlet|GVWR
- 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)|Suspension
- Ride and Handling|Steering
- constant effort|Axle
- 3.16 ratio|Transmission
- 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with CV14526 AWD models.)|Battery
- high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps|StabiliTrak
- stability control system|Door locks
- rear child security|Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)|OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features
- Security or Navigation services.)|OnStar Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response
- details and system limitations. Services may vary by model and conditions.)|Traction control|LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
- for child safety seats|Air bags
- driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions|Horn
- front passenger air bag suppression|Rear Park Assist
