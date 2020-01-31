2017 Dodge Journey

Welcome to Southland Honda! As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Dodge Journey Crossroad is a perfect addition to any home. Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.
- Convenience
-
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Clock
- Mini overhead console w/storage
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- MP3 Player
- Voice Activation
- Powertrain
-
- engine coolant temp
- engine hour meter
- Additional Features
-
- 540 kgs (5
- Oil pressure
- odometer
- Radio data system
- aux audio input jack
- Conversation mirror
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan
- Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Interior Concealed Storage
- transmission fluid temp
- 2 Door Curb/Courtesy
- Cushion Tilt
- Fore/Aft Movement
- Oil Temperature
- DVD-Audio and External Memory Control|Integrated Roof Antenna|Graphic Equalizer|1 LCD Monitor In The Front|368w Regular Amplifier|7 Alpine Speakers|Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity|Streaming Audio|Bright Dual Exhaust Tips|Black Grille|Steel S...
- Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support|Cargo Space Lights|Delayed Accessory Power|HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts|Valet Function|Driver Foot Rest|Rear Cupholder|Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion
- Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback|Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob|Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints|Cargo Area Concealed Storage|Trip Computer|Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows...
- Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents|Redundant Digital Speedometer|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Universal Garage Door Opener|Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System|4 12V DC Power Outlets|Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key...
- Illuminated Entry and Panic Button|Digital/Analog Display|4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
- Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat|Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls|Carpet Floor Trim|Leatherette Door Trim Insert|Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down|Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning|Illuminated Front Cupholder|...
- Trip Odometer and Trip Computer|Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel|Front And Rear Map Lights|1 Seatback Storage Pocket|4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet|Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet|Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar|Instrument Panel Bin
- Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage|Full Cloth Headliner|Illuminated Locking Glove Box|Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start|Compass|Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats|Day-Ni...
- Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist|Full-Time All-Wheel Drive|Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars|Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control|Block Heater|3.16 Axle Ratio|Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs|79 L Fuel Tank|Transmission: 6-Speed Automati...
- 600 lbs)|Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler|Performance Suspension|Engine Oil Cooler|Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering|Permanent Locking Hubs|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags|Curtain 1st And 2nd Ro...
- Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Rear Child Safety Locks|ABS And Driveline Traction Control|Side Impact Beams|Driver Knee Airbag|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.