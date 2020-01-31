2017 Dodge Journey

Welcome to Southland Honda! As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Dodge Journey Crossroad is a perfect addition to any home. Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.