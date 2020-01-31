Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Southland Honda

784 Triple East Blvd, Winkler, MB R6W 0M7

204-325-7899

  1. 4637055
  2. 4637055
  3. 4637055
  4. 4637055
  5. 4637055
  6. 4637055
  7. 4637055
  8. 4637055
  9. 4637055
  10. 4637055
  11. 4637055
  12. 4637055
  13. 4637055
  14. 4637055
  15. 4637055
  16. 4637055
  17. 4637055
  18. 4637055
  19. 4637055
Contact Seller

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,882KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4637055
  • Stock #: 173095
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG0HT623095
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Southland Honda! As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Dodge Journey Crossroad is a perfect addition to any home. Thanks for checking out our vehicle here.

Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Clock
  • Mini overhead console w/storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Voice Activation
Powertrain
  • engine coolant temp
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • 540 kgs (5
  • Oil pressure
  • odometer
  • Radio data system
  • aux audio input jack
  • Conversation mirror
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan
  • Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Interior Concealed Storage
  • transmission fluid temp
  • 2 Door Curb/Courtesy
  • Cushion Tilt
  • Fore/Aft Movement
  • Oil Temperature
  • DVD-Audio and External Memory Control|Integrated Roof Antenna|Graphic Equalizer|1 LCD Monitor In The Front|368w Regular Amplifier|7 Alpine Speakers|Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity|Streaming Audio|Bright Dual Exhaust Tips|Black Grille|Steel S...
  • Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support|Cargo Space Lights|Delayed Accessory Power|HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts|Valet Function|Driver Foot Rest|Rear Cupholder|Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion
  • Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback|Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob|Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints|Cargo Area Concealed Storage|Trip Computer|Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows...
  • Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents|Redundant Digital Speedometer|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Universal Garage Door Opener|Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System|4 12V DC Power Outlets|Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key...
  • Illuminated Entry and Panic Button|Digital/Analog Display|4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
  • Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat|Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls|Carpet Floor Trim|Leatherette Door Trim Insert|Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down|Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning|Illuminated Front Cupholder|...
  • Trip Odometer and Trip Computer|Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel|Front And Rear Map Lights|1 Seatback Storage Pocket|4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet|Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet|Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar|Instrument Panel Bin
  • Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage|Full Cloth Headliner|Illuminated Locking Glove Box|Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start|Compass|Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats|Day-Ni...
  • Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist|Full-Time All-Wheel Drive|Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars|Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control|Block Heater|3.16 Axle Ratio|Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs|79 L Fuel Tank|Transmission: 6-Speed Automati...
  • 600 lbs)|Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler|Performance Suspension|Engine Oil Cooler|Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering|Permanent Locking Hubs|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags|Curtain 1st And 2nd Ro...
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Rear Child Safety Locks|ABS And Driveline Traction Control|Side Impact Beams|Driver Knee Airbag|Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southland Honda

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 93,143 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 2500 ST
 189,874 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L
 47,242 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
Southland Honda

Southland Honda

784 Triple East Blvd, Winkler, MB R6W 0M7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-325-XXXX

(click to show)

204-325-7899

Send A Message