1985 Cadillac Seville
D'ELEGANCE
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
- Stock #: C7570
- VIN: 1G6KS6980FE828403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Stock # C7570
- Mileage 80,459 KM
Vehicle Description
2 Sets of Keys Available!
Mechanical Features:
Engine Size 4.1L
Engine Type V8
Drivetreain FWD
4 Speed Automatic Transmission
5 Seater
Additional Features:
Beautiful Hand Stitched Brown Interior "Ice Cream Sandwich Seating"
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Ash Tray
Cruise Control
Cassette Player
AM/FM Radio
Slide the gold-plated key into the ignition. One click, and instead of the normal nasty warning buzzer you get on lesser cars, there's instead a faint department-store elevator chime from somewhere in the interior. A second click, and the V-8 quickly fires up, almost silently. Here's the shocker: At idle, you could feel the engine's vibrations creep into your seat. With traffic whistling by just a tenth of a mile away, this, and the illuminated instrument cluster, are the only indications that the Seville is running.
Shift into drive--with your fingertips, as your right hand need never move off the steering wheel to select gears. Move out into traffic, hit the gas pedal, and the HT4100 engine quickly feels outmatched--stabbing the throttle or smoothly rolling into it doesn't matter at all. Cadillac's little V-8 is creamy smooth at all revs, but it starts making urgent noises a grand before redline; the factory-provided 135 fuel-injected horsepower (or, more to the point, 200-lbs.ft. of torque) labors to haul two tons, with passengers, up to cruising speed. The effortless, floating-on-clouds torque of the big 500-cu.in. Cadillac V-8s of yore has left the building.
In some respects, this makes sense: The Seville was a new-sized Cadillac for a new generation, and it demanded new parameters. Yet you don't get the sense that the car is heavy, only that the engine needs a little more oomph behind it. Once you're at speed, though, the actual driving experience isn't as labored as the acceleration would lead you to believe. Cruising is effortless--there's simply some slight wind noise at the B-pillar to take you out of the luxury-car mood. Speed bumps are treated like children of days gone by--seen and not heard--while the super-light steering makes for easy cornering and handling around town. The flat, plush, button-tuck seats actually keep you in place very well while the car rolls ever so slightly around the bends. There really isn't enough room for you to slosh around.
What the four-wheel disc brake system lacks in pedal feel, it more than makes up for in actual stopping ability; the car stops quickly and effectively, without any drama. And if the Seville owners are to be believed, a 20-22 MPG highway average is regularly obtained. Suddenly, the benefits of 135hp, a transaxle with overdrive and a smaller front end to the wind start to prove themselves in a very positive way.
We find that the second-generation Seville is a car of paradoxes. That taut chassis is more tuned for boulevard cruising rather than twisting back roads, but, then again, that's not what Cadillacs were made for, nor how their owners intended to drive them. It's got an all-new V-8 engine, hyped as high-tech, but made using mostly proven methods and materials--a type of engine that was treated to a deathwatch from its birth. It used a combination of aluminum block and cast-iron cylinder heads that, not a dozen years earlier, had brought many headaches to the engineering staff. It's outfitted with a traditional interior with leather and faux wood, competing with high-tech digital readouts. It sold better at the ends of its life than the useful middle. And, of course, it sported that decidedly yesteryear tail treatment on one of GM's most advanced chassis ever. These contradictory details remain a headscratcher to some, but they add up to a car that is most assuredly under-rated as one of the most technologically forward-thinking machines Detroit built at the dawn of the 1980s.
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
