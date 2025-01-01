Menu
1989 Ford Mustang

162,709 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
1989 Ford Mustang

LX

12919007

1989 Ford Mustang

LX

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,709KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FABP40E2KF179333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,709 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Powertrain

High Output

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

