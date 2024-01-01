Menu
Account
Sign In

1993 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

220,463 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1993 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

5.7L - STEP SIDE - 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

1993 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

5.7L - STEP SIDE - 4X4

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1727209693
  2. 1727209693
  3. 1727209692
  4. 1727209690
  5. 1727209691
  6. 1727209691
  7. 1727209692
  8. 1727209693
  9. 1727209693
  10. 1727209691
  11. 1727209691
  12. 1727209679
  13. 1727209688
  14. 1727209691
  15. 1727209687
  16. 1727209685
  17. 1727209689
  18. 1727209688
  19. 1727209691
  20. 1727209688
  21. 1727209686
  22. 1727209676
  23. 1727209669
  24. 1727209684
  25. 1727209676
  26. 1727209683
  27. 1727209685
  28. 1727209684
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,463KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCEK14K9PZ103165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # CONSIGNMENT
  • Mileage 220,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2L Premier Plus - AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2L Premier Plus - AWD 240,432 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - 5.3L - CREW CAB for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - 5.3L - CREW CAB 144,501 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Volvo XC70 WAGON - 2.5L TURBO for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Volvo XC70 WAGON - 2.5L TURBO 204,559 KM $8,732 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
1993 Chevrolet C1500/K1500