1993 Chevrolet C1500/K1500
5.7L - STEP SIDE - 4X4
Location
Used
220,463KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCEK14K9PZ103165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 3
- Stock # CONSIGNMENT
- Mileage 220,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
