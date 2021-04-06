1993 Ford Club Wagon

+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
+ taxes & licensing
JUST IN LOCAL TRADE IN 1993 FORD ECONOLINE E150 WITH THE STARCRAFT PACKAGE. THESE ARE AMZING VAN BUILT WITH CLASS. THIS VAN IS IN AMZAING SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDNETS. FRESH MB SAFETY AND TUNE UP AS WELL AS A 200 POINT INSPECTION. THIS VAN IS READY FOR THE LONG ROAD TRIPS AND CAMPING FOR THE SUMMER. WON'T LAST LONG
FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4