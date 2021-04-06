Menu
1993 Ford Club Wagon

176,790 KM

Details Description

$17,599

+ tax & licensing
$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

1993 Ford Club Wagon

1993 Ford Club Wagon

STARCRAFT

1993 Ford Club Wagon

STARCRAFT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

176,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6895293
  • Stock #: 0965
  • VIN: 1FDEE14HXPHA15058

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 176,790 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN LOCAL TRADE IN 1993 FORD ECONOLINE E150 WITH THE STARCRAFT PACKAGE. THESE ARE AMZING VAN BUILT WITH CLASS. THIS VAN IS IN AMZAING SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDNETS. FRESH MB SAFETY AND TUNE UP AS WELL AS A 200 POINT INSPECTION. THIS VAN IS READY FOR THE LONG ROAD TRIPS AND CAMPING FOR THE SUMMER. WON'T LAST LONG

FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.

FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

