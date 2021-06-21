Menu
1993 Infiniti J30

128,500 KM

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Never seen snow!

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

128,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7460045
  • VIN: jnkay21d8pm003935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Never Seen Snow! Very clean spacious 1993 Infinity j30 Sedan! ! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! New Tires! Just Serviced at the dealer ! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 128,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! Power Windows and locks!
Priced 5,450.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

