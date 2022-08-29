$6,999+ tax & licensing
1995 Lincoln Town Car
SIGNATURE ED, LEATHER, WESTERN HISTORY, IMMACULATE
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
- Listing ID: 9109297
- Stock #: CON124
- VIN: 1lnlm82w3sy618012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic Luxury! 1995 Lincoln Town Car Signature with all the bells and whistles in Currant Red Metallic over supple black leather. Estate vehicle! So many options combined with an amazing ride and smooth engine. Runs and drives like the day she was born. This Western Canadian car has an incredible body with no rust and new tires! West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!!
