1995 Lincoln Town Car

144,000 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

1995 Lincoln Town Car

1995 Lincoln Town Car

SIGNATURE ED, LEATHER, WESTERN HISTORY, IMMACULATE

1995 Lincoln Town Car

SIGNATURE ED, LEATHER, WESTERN HISTORY, IMMACULATE

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9109297
  Stock #: CON124
  VIN: 1lnlm82w3sy618012

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CON124
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Luxury! 1995 Lincoln Town Car Signature with all the bells and whistles in Currant Red Metallic over supple black leather. Estate vehicle! So many options combined with an amazing ride and smooth engine. Runs and drives like the day she was born. This Western Canadian car has an incredible body with no rust and new tires! West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!!

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

