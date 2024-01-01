$8,986+ tax & licensing
1996 Ford Escort
GT EXTRA CLEAN RUST FREE VANCOUVER ISLAND CAR!!
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN LITTLE TIME CAPSULE! 1996 FORD ESCORT 2 DOOR GT GT HATCHBACK POWERED BY A 1.8 LITRE 4CYL 5 SPEED MANUAL ! ICE COLD AIR POWER WINDOWS ! POWER SUNROOF! ALLOY WHEELS REAR SPOILER! A REASONABLE 195 000KMS! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED! BUY THIS UNIQUE AFFORDABLE LITTLE CLASSIC FOR $8,986 PLUS PST AND GST! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
+ taxes & licensing
