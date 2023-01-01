$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
1997 Chevrolet Corvette
1997 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Cpe
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
165,393KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10055817
- Stock #: 1331
- VIN: 1g1yy22g4v5102308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 165,393 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Targa Roof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4