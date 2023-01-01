1997 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 3 9 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10055817

10055817 Stock #: 1331

1331 VIN: 1g1yy22g4v5102308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 165,393 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Targa Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.