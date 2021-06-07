Menu
1997 Mercury Grand Marquis

92,000 KM

Details Description

$8,986

+ tax & licensing
$8,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

1997 Mercury Grand Marquis

1997 Mercury Grand Marquis

LS LEATHER!! AMAZING CONDITION!! ZERO RUST!!

1997 Mercury Grand Marquis

LS LEATHER!! AMAZING CONDITION!! ZERO RUST!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$8,986

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7264214
  VIN: 2MELM75W6VX668920

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Blue
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR IS A MUST SEE!! AMAZING CONDITION!! CAR LOOKS!! RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! ONLY 92 000KMS!! ZERO RUST ON THIS BABY!! SERIOUSLY MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! THIS CAR IS A PERFECT TOY OR SUNDAY CRUISER!! KEEP IT MINTY AND VALUE WILL FOLLOW!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR $8,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! VIEW THIS GEM @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBLD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

