1997 Mercury Grand Marquis

THIS CAR IS A MUST SEE!! AMAZING CONDITION!! CAR LOOKS!! RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! ONLY 92 000KMS!! ZERO RUST ON THIS BABY!! SERIOUSLY MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! THIS CAR IS A PERFECT TOY OR SUNDAY CRUISER!! KEEP IT MINTY AND VALUE WILL FOLLOW!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR $8,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! VIEW THIS GEM @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBLD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
