Mandatory appointments must be made to view inventory. No test pilots . 1997 Pontiac Trans Am convertible LT1 5.7 L V8 auto trans leather interior, air con tilt cruise pl pw pm factory wheels new safety new fuel pump. Vehicle was garaged and not driven in 10 years. 133,000 km great shape $17900 plus taxes No test pilots . Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 DP0789 No test pilots
