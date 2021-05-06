1997 Pontiac Trans Am

$17,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7071811

7071811 VIN: 2GEFV32P1V2225738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 133,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.