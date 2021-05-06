Menu
1997 Pontiac Trans Am

133,000 KM

Details Description

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

1997 Pontiac Trans Am

1997 Pontiac Trans Am

Convertible LT1 v8

1997 Pontiac Trans Am

Convertible LT1 v8

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7071811
  VIN: 2GEFV32P1V2225738

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mandatory appointments must be made to view inventory. No test pilots . 1997 Pontiac Trans Am convertible LT1 5.7 L V8 auto trans leather interior, air con tilt cruise pl pw pm factory wheels new safety new fuel pump. Vehicle was garaged and not driven in 10 years. 133,000 km great shape $17900 plus taxes No test pilots . Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 DP0789 No test pilots

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

