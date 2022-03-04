$7,950+ tax & licensing
1998 Ford Ranger
XLT Splash
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to find Ranger flareside truck! 3.0 litre with manual transmission. Private Consignment with a recent safety inspection. Carfax report available... Priced at $7,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Avantagard and Lubrico Extended warranties are also available at very reasonable prices.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ???? * 37 years in business with the same ownership * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles. * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards. While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself.... Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
