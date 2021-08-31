Menu
1999 Chrysler Cirrus

0 KM

Details

$5,986

$5,986 + tax & licensing
$5,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

1999 Chrysler Cirrus

1999 Chrysler Cirrus

LX MUST BE SEEN!! 100% RUST FREE !! ONLY 133 000KMS!!

1999 Chrysler Cirrus

LX MUST BE SEEN!! 100% RUST FREE !! ONLY 133 000KMS!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$5,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8039803
  • VIN: 1C3EJ46X9XN674664

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMLY CLEAN!! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!! THIS CAR MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! CLEANER THEN MOST 4 YEAR OLD CARS FROM MANITOBA!! ONLY 133 000KMS!! FULLY EQUIPPED!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR $5,986 PLUS PST AND GST!! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ST ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

